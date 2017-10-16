Faster property information service for people in the Far North

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 15:40

Accessing property information will soon be a much quicker and more convenient process for people in the Far North.

The Far North District Council plans to scan and store electronically about 50,000 property and resource consent files, which are currently based at its Kaikohe headquarters. Chief Executive Shaun Clarke says the Council is scanning the files, which comprise 6-7 million pieces of paper, so they are easier to access and more secure. Mr Clarke says a fire at the Hokianga County Council’s Rawene office in November 1987 destroyed all property files. "Thirty years on, this fire still impacts Hokianga homeowners whose property files were destroyed. We want to make sure this sort of thing never happens again."

Making property files available electronically will also mean a faster and more convenient service for people seeking this information. "Rather than have paper files couriered around the district, customers can have records emailed to them at home or they can view them at kiosks at Te Ahu in Kaitaia, the John Butler Centre in Kerikeri and the Council’s Memorial Avenue offices in Kaikohe." People will be able to view a property file free of charge at the kiosks, 48-hours after making a request. They can also ask for documents to be printed for a charge or have the file emailed to them. A website download link will be emailed to the customer if the file is too large to email.

The Council is testing the digitisation process this month. It will then send the property files to industry leader Desktop Imaging for scanning in Christchurch from 20-30 November.

"We did investigate using a local organisation, but no one was able to provide the required expertise and infrastructure for a project of this size," Mr Clarke says. This means property files will be unavailable from 20-30 November and people may have to wait three to five working days for files after 30 November, while the Council clears the backlog. "To help us through this time, we are encouraging people to apply for LIMs (Land Information Memoranda) and building consents before 17 November if at all possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will make files available electronically as soon as possible after 30 November."

Desktop Imaging will start scanning property files from 1 December and will finish in July 2019, with priority given to customer requests for files. In most cases, electronic copies of the files will be available to the customer within 48 hours. Back-up files will be stored at the Council’s disaster recovery site at the John Butler Centre. The Council eventually plans to make electronic property files available online. It also plans to accept building consent applications online and offer an automated LIM service.