'Exercise Southern Katipo 17' underway in upper South Island

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 16:04

The NZ Transport Agency and Police are working together to support the New Zealand Defence Force "Exercise Southern Katipo 17" which is underway until mid-November.

The Exercise is being held in the upper South Island.

As part of this exercise, a contingent of more than 100 Defence Force vehicles, army trucks and larger vehicles, will be moved from Burnham Military Camp south of Christchurch to Omaka Air Base in Blenheim over three nights - Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (October 18,19,20) this week.

Each night, convoys of up to ten vehicles will leave Burnham at 6pm in ten minute intervals and the last convoy will arrive in St Arnaud by 2am. The next day they will make the final hour-long trip to Omaka leaving mid-morning. There are planned rest stops in townships along the way such as Culverden, Springs Junction and Murchison.

"If you’re on the alternate Picton to Christchurch route during the night from Wednesday this week, we ask for patience if you come across these army convoys. Please take extra care," Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester says.

"We are working with the Defence Force closely and we have made sure that this takes place at the times which will result in the fewest delays for other road users. We’re happy to support the event and along with the Police, we want to ensure the operation goes smoothly and everyone’s safety is our number one priority."

Smaller convoys of vehicles, in groups of five, will also travel along the Alternate Route on Wednesday, 18 October, between 6 am and 1.30 pm, from Burnham north, to help set up the operations area in Omaka.

- For more information about Exercise Southern Katipo 17: Check this link.

- See Facebook event link here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1300254156766643