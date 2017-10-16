Courts of New Zealand: Judicial Decisions of Public Interest

|
[ login or create an account ]
Courts of New Zealand
Court of Appeal Judgment of Public Interest
A new Court of Appeal Judgment of Public Interest has been added.
Court of Appeal decision Jeremy Cameron Adlam v Accident Compensation Corporation [2017] NZCA 457
Visit: http://www.courtsofnz.govt.nz/judgments/court-of-appeal to view the decision.
The Courts of NZ are now on Twitter.
Follow @courtsofnz for judgments of public interest, daily lists, speeches by judges, court reports and more.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.