Courts of New Zealand: Judicial Decisions of Public Interest

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 15:54

Courts of New Zealand

Court of Appeal Judgment of Public Interest

A new Court of Appeal Judgment of Public Interest has been added.

Court of Appeal decision Jeremy Cameron Adlam v Accident Compensation Corporation [2017] NZCA 457

Visit: http://www.courtsofnz.govt.nz/judgments/court-of-appeal to view the decision.

The Courts of NZ are now on Twitter.

Follow @courtsofnz for judgments of public interest, daily lists, speeches by judges, court reports and more.

