Waikato students selected for UNESCO Youth Reference Group

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 17:07

Two University of Waikato students have been appointed to the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO’s Youth Reference Group. Twenty-two year olds Shaymaa Arif and Ashlee Peacock were chosen from more than 100 applicants for six available positions.

Shaymaa will graduate in December with a conjoint Bachelor of Laws/Bachelor of Social Sciences, and is now a qualified barrister and solicitor. She’s long-been active in student politics, and has represented New Zealand in the Aotearoa Youth Leadership Institution Delegation for the World Heritage Committee 41st Session in Poland, Waikato University Te Piringa Faculty of Law at the National International Humanitarian Law Mooting Competition in Wellington, and she was selected for the Delegation of New Zealand for the Shop for World Youth Programme in 2016.

She received the Waikato Student Union’s Scholarship for Cultural Contribution 2016 and was a 2015 finalist in the Westpac New Zealand Women of Influence Awards in the ‘Young Leader’ Category. She is also a Trustee of the family-founded Charitable Trust ‘Tamariki Outreach’, which sponsors Syrian orphans and helps the local community through aiding vulnerable members as well as connecting the Muslim community with the non-Muslim community.

Shayma says she’s "super grateful" to have been selected for the UNESCO group. "My main vision and aim is to get youth more involved in embracing culture and heritage, increasing awareness and contribution on various human rights issues, as well as making education and access to knowledge available to everyone."

The Youth Reference Group is chaired by the Special Advisor - Youth (currently Danielle Newton) and provides advice to the National Commission on how to engage young people in UNESCO’s work programmes.

Ashlee is currently completing a double major in law and psychology. She has a keen interest in environmental sustainability, cultural dialogue, mental health, education and the eradication of poverty. She has received numerous scholarships for leadership including the Festival for the Future Scholarship, MÄori Education Trust Scholarship, Ngai Tukairangi Trust Scholarship, Taumarere Scholarship, and the Northland Future Leader Scholarship.

While at school, Ashlee began to involve herself in voluntary work, including acting as a support worker for Enrich Plus to help empower youth with disabilities to reach their goals within a classroom and community setting.

"I wouldn’t the person I am today, or achieved what I’ve done so far without the love and support of my whÄnau and friends," she says. "I’m keen to raise awareness around issues affecting the positive development of our Tai Tamariki. I wish to provide a voice and a platform for youth within our most deprived communities and help rangatahi to be empowered to recognise that they are rangatira of their own future."