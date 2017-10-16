South Auckland community groups receive $250K in grants

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 20:04

Thirteen local groups and charities have been granted more than $250,000 for projects supporting literacy and life skills, thanks to the Auckland Airport Community Trust.

Auckland Airport Community Trust’s 2017 grants were officially announced at the Trust’s annual public meeting, held this evening at the Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa Marae at Auckland Airport.

Trust Chair Noel Robinson says that making a positive social impact in areas of South Auckland most affected by aircraft noise is at the heart of the Trust’s granting.

"Auckland Airport Community Trust has a responsibility to support those living and working in the Trust’s ‘area of benefit’, and we’re also passionate about helping these communities to grow and thrive through our community granting."

"This funding round was once again very competitive, which demonstrates the clear local need for these grants. The Trustees had some very tough decisions to make, but we are delighted to be supporting thirteen very worthy organisations."

"Each initiative is striving to improve outcomes for young people and families, particularly around learning and life skills, such as budgeting. This year we have also funded a number of programmes that support young people and their specific needs."

"We’re looking forward to strengthening relationships with all of this year’s grant recipients and working together to improve lives in the area of benefit."

One of the grant recipients is Gateway Community Trust, who provide youth development programmes for those who don’t have access to such opportunities.

Manager Joseph Fa’afiu says the funding will be invaluable to their work helping young people build self-esteem, resilience and leadership skills.

"We’re so excited at Gateway Community Trust to receive a grant from Auckland Airport Community Trust! The grant will enable us to continue our work in and with South Auckland schools, and deliver youth leadership opportunities through our Inspire Young Leaders Day and Storytellers Public Speaking Initiative."

"In receiving their generous support, we now can ensure many more youth are equipped and empowered to positively inspire, influence and impact the world around them."

The Trust has now donated more than $4 million since it was established in 2003.

"We’ve seen some amazing groups doing innovative and inspiring work since the Trust first started making our community grants," Mr Robinson adds. "To know that we have contributed to that work and helped make a difference is an incredible privilege."

The successful grant recipients for 2017 are:

- Atawhai Guides and 1st Manukau Rangers

- Christians Against Poverty

- Crosspower NZ

- First Foundation

- Gateway Community Trust

- Graeme Dingle Foundation

- Littlemore Trust

- Papatoetoe Adolescent Christian Trust (PACT)

- Pillars

- Rise UP Trust

- Salvation Army - Manukau South Auckland Service Hub

- South Auckland Christian Foodbank

- Te Whakaora Tangata

Applications for funding will re-open in April 2018. For more information about the Trust and its community grants, please visit www.aucklandairportcommunitytrust.org.nz.