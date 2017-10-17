Name release of fatal fleeing driver incident in Cambridge

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a fatal fleeing driver incident on Scott Street, Cambridge on Wednesday 27 September, 2017.
He was 27-year-old Shane Hohepa from Hamilton.
While the Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate the incident, Police's thoughts are with his family and friends.
