Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Name release of fatal fleeing driver incident in Cambridge

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 08:25

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a fatal fleeing driver incident on Scott Street, Cambridge on Wednesday 27 September, 2017.

He was 27-year-old Shane Hohepa from Hamilton.

While the Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate the incident, Police's thoughts are with his family and friends.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.