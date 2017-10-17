Hamilton City Council's 10-Year Plan meeting deferred to December

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 09:03

Hamilton City Council’s meeting to consider the draft 10-Year Plan has been deferred to Wednesday 6 December.

The meeting was originally scheduled for 19 October. Mayor Andrew King says it’s important the draft plan he presents for Councillors to consider fully addresses the city’s opportunities and challenges.

"We already had 6 December allocated as a 10-Year Plan discussion date, so the extra time will allow me to seek further detail on some topics and further feedback from councillors on the framework and budget for the plan," Mayor King says.

The 10-Year Plan, reviewed every three years, is initially led by the Mayor and then discussed by the Council. It sets out the Council’s priorities for the next decade, how it provides the things Hamilton and its communities want and need, and how those things are paid for.

A draft plan is scheduled to be adopted in December, will go to public consultation and hearings early next year and is due to be adopted by June 2018.

For further information on the 10-Year Plan process and opportunities for public submissions see hamilton.govt.nz/10yearplan.