Police attend serious crash in Waiuku

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 09:20

Police are currently in attendance at a serious crash in Waiuku Road, Mauku.

The crash involves a taxi van which has rolled and ended up in a paddock.

The taxi van had several passengers on board at the time, including children.

Four people are in a serious condition and one person has moderate injuries.

Police are very grateful to several members of the pubic who were first on the scene and managed to pull children from the wreckage.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter and St John Ambulance are transporting the injured people to hospital.

Cordons are in place while emergency services work to clear the scene. It is anticipated the road will be blocked until approximately 10.30am this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are attending the scene.

- Inspector Shawn Rutene, Auckland Police.