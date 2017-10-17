Appeal for information on attempted aggravated robbery

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 09:00

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with enquiries into an attempted aggravated robbery at the St Kilda Tavern on Prince Albert Road, Dunedin on October 1st.

Just before 1am a man entered the tavern, allegedly armed with a knife, and assaulted a staff member before fleeing on foot without taking anything.

The staff member received minor injuries, and was shaken as a result of the incident.

Support is being provided.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around 1am on October 1st and may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.

The offender had his face covered and was wearing a hoodie, pants and gloves during the incident, so we want to talk to anyone who may have seen a person wearing similar clothing.

Any information can be passed onto Detective Jo McLaughlan at Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800, please quote file reference number 171001/1793.

- Detective Jo McLaughlan.