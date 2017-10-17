Police at scene of Takanini incident

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 09:22

Police are at the scene of an incident in Takanini involving a collision between a train and a vehicle on Taka St.

The incident took place around 7.40am.

The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when crossing the railway line on Taka St as works are taking place on the barriers.

Auckland Transport advises that services have resumed on the Southern Line but commuters can expect some delays.