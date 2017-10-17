New supporters announced for for Seaweek 2018

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 10:01

The Experiencing Marine Reserves programme provides experiential learning about marine conservation and produces a national suite of events especially for Seaweek. The two programmes are a natural fit and have worked together for many years to complement each other’s offerings.

Foundation North has just announced it will be continuing to support NZAEE with Seaweek 2018 and the Hauraki Gulf Monitoring Project using the New Zealand Marine Studies Centre’s programme Marine Metre Squared. Foundation North is Seaweek’s major financial sponsor.

The dynamic team from Young Ocean Explorers have just launched their new interactive website which will provide the platform for this year’s national Seaweek competition. Underwater cameraman Steve Hathaway and his daughter Riley have created a TV series and written a book to inspire young people to learn about the amazing creatures that live around New Zealand’s coast. They been strong supporters of Seaweek for a number of years, creating educational resources and appearing at events.

Seaweek National Coordinator Dr Mels Barton says "We are delighted to welcome Experiencing Marine Reserves to our family of national supporters. Their well established educational programmes are inspiring the next generation of marine scientists and conservationists and they are a perfect fit with Seaweek".

The theme for this year’s Seaweek, which runs from Saturday 3 to Sunday 11 March 2018, is "Toiora te Moana - Toiora te Tangata, Healthy Seas - Healthy People". This year’s theme highlights the enormous contribution our beaches, seas and coasts make to our health and wellbeing, and practical steps we can take to keep our coastline and seas healthy for all.

New for Seaweek 2018 will be the launch of more great opportunities and resources to inspire children to get involved in citizen science.

Thanks to sponsorship from the Lou and Iris Fisher Family Trust NZAEE Seaweek and the New Zealand Marine Studies Centre are presenting a national roadshow of workshops for secondary school teachers on a new resource on ocean acidification. Called "The Ocean of Tomorrow" the resource is aimed at Y10-12 and the free workshops will take place nationwide during October and November 2017. Full details are on the Seaweek website.

Many events will be scheduled around the country during Seaweek 2018, including favourites such as ‘Farewell to the Godwits’ bird watching, clean-ups, adventure races, films, lectures and guided snorkeling trips. Sustainable Coastlines have already announced they will clean-up Tamaki Makaurau during Seaweek. If you are interested in organising an event contact the Seaweek Regional Coordinator for your area to discuss how they can support you. Their contact details and all events will be available on the Seaweek website.

The Seaweek team would love to hear what events your school or group is doing to explore next year’s Seaweek theme "Toiora te Moana - Toiora te Tangata, Healthy Seas - Healthy People" and help you with publicity and resources. Please let the National Coordinator, Mels Barton know your ideas and plans: mels@subliminal.co.nz

Seaweek 2018 is coordinated by the New Zealand Association for Environmental Education, supported by Foundation North, Department of Conservation, New Zealand Marine Studies Centre (Otago University), Environment Canterbury Regional Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, The National Aquarium - Napier City Council, New Zealand Coastal Society, Young Ocean Explorers, Experiencing Marine Reserves, the Lou and Iris Fisher Charitable Trust and many local sponsors.