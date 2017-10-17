Update - Serious crash in Waiuku

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 10:45

Police are working to establish how a crash involving a taxi van occurred this morning just after 8am in Waiuku Road, Mauku.

Four people received serious to moderate injuries including a 6-year-old boy, two 18-year-old females, a 21-year-old male and a 69-year-old male. They have been taken to hospital.

Again, Police would like to thank the quick thinking members of the public who were first at the scene to help those injured.

Cordons are due to be removed at approximately 11.30am this morning

- Constable Jordan Suppers, Counties Manukau Police.