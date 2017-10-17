Preventing poaching and stock theft in Eastern District

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 10:35

Police in northern Hawke’s Bay and southern TairÄwhiti will be increasing their presence to prevent stock theft and illegal poaching.

More patrols and checkpoints will be evident in the area over the coming days, from Thursday to Sunday (19-22 October).

There are serious repercussions for poachers, with the penalty being a maximum of a $100,000 fine, plus up to two years in prison.

Offenders thinking about committing crime in our area should also be warned that any hunting related items including firearms, knives, dogs, GPS units and vehicles may be seized and forfeited.

Poaching can be the catalyst for other crimes, such as damaging machinery and the theft of fuel.

Police will also be alert to any attempts to steal stock.

If there is an intruder on your property, call us on 111.

Preventing crime

We urge farmers to be vigilant and to ensure their farm equipment is locked away out of sight.

We ask farmers and the rural community to report any unusual activity.

For example, something suspicious could be a vehicle that’s been left on the side of the road, one you hear at odd times during the night, or maybe people walking around who look out of place.

Security options for farmers to consider include installing CCTV or wireless alert systems which can activate an alarm in your house to alert you that someone is in your shed by alarm or light sensors.

These devices are highly effective and can even work in areas across some distance, where there is no cell coverage.

There are also satellite GPS devices available that can be installed covertly on items such as quad bikes and other machinery which can be tracked if they get stolen.

Satellite devices also do not require cell coverage to track.

- Constable Chad Prentice, Kotemaori Police