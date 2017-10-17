More great gardens of tenants celebrated

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 10:35

Spring is obvious in the nominations coming through in Christchurch, and we have another three examples of Great Gardens this month including the efforts of a set of neighbours.

Wendy Hogan of Northcote, was nominated by Tenancy Manager Alyssa, who says the resident is 81 years old and keeps this lovely garden at her home.

"Wendy has been unwell lately and has still managed to keep it looking this great. She said she wouldn’t have got through her recent illness without being able to get out and pot around in the garden."

Jade Brooker from Mairehau, was nominated by Tenancy Manager Trish.

"Jade and her family have turned a plain dull section into a place to be proud of," Trish says. "She moved into the property just over a year ago, with her mother and two children. It’s a very large, wooden two-storeyed house typical of Housing New Zealand and was on a big unloved section. Jade has turned the section into a native paradise, complete with pond and water feature. In her spare time she actively supports the New Brighton community garden. A lot of her plantings were from there and also the markets around town."

The residents of three units in Spreydon, were nominated by Vivienne on behalf of fellow Tenancy Manager Wilma.

"These units are new, and the three tenants have worked hard to brighten and enhance their gardens collectively."

All other regions are encouraged to enter the awards, acknowledging their tenants who take pride in their outdoor spaces.

The five winners will be presented with their certificates and vouchers over the next couple of weeks so keep an eye out for them.