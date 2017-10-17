In the age of robots, let's build the case for humans

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 10:24

Individuals, organisations and governments all need to actively prepare for technological disruption.

As we enter an era of unprecedented technological development, we need to actively put people first in education, business and social policy, says a Massey Business School academic.

Professor Jim Arrowsmith from Massey’s School of Management will speak at three ‘Big Issues in Business’ events this week about surviving in an automated future. He says there are conflicting opinions about how technology will affect work and society, but a "win-win situation will not happen of its own accord".

"A strategy of putting people first requires vision, investment and deliberate interventions by the state, organisations and individuals," he says. "How we respond to technology, and how we structure work, welfare and orgaisations as a result, will shape the nature of 21st century society."

Continuous education is key

Professor Arrowsmith says education will be key to reducing inequality. "We need greater investment in early education to address inequalities in opportunity and to kick-start skills development, while also ensuring older workers have access to education and training to gain the skills they’ll need to work later in life.

"Education also needs to focus on the skills that allow people to shift into new jobs as they emerge. The pace and scope of change means that access to both higher education and vocational training will be vital throughout eveyone’s life."

Professor Jim Arrowsmith says workers need to be proactive about acquiring the skills and career planning.

Soft skills and agility

At an organisational level, Professor Arrowsmith says there will be a need for greater agility. "The key to sustained advantage is culture, especially openness, inclusion and trust. While some level of heirarchy is necessary, strategy needs to be fluid and open to bottom-up challenge," he says.

Individuals must also be proactive about acquiring the skills they will need through continuous learning and career planning, Professor Arrowsmith says. Transferable "soft skills" will be highly valued, including teamwork, leadership, listening and communication, and research and analytical ability.

"Soft skills based on empathy and human understanding are not readily reproduced by machines," he says.

The role of government

Finally, Professor Arrowsmith says that governments have a role to play in managing the disruption caused by technology. He says the issues to be grappled with include developing active labour market policies and progressive taxation systems; supporting entrepreneurship and regional development; employee relations reform; creating a less punitive welfare system; and re-thinking our obsession with growth.

"One idea gaining traction as a response to inequality and a possible post-work future is the Universal Basic Income," Professor Arrowsmith says. "This would provide a measure of security while recognising the social value of unpaid care and domestic labour.

"Proponents believe that it acts like 'venture capital for the poor', encouraging education and labour force participation. We should keep a close watch on experiments underway in Europe and elsewhere."

