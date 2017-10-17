Inaugural Wellington Heritage Week goes down in history

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 11:12

We’re proud supporters of the inaugural Wellington Heritage Week, which will showcase the history of the capital through events, tours, exhibitions, and behind the scenes sneak peeks from 23-29 October.

The many opportunities to discover secrets, explore stories, and experience our cultural heritage up close include a tour of Karori Cemetery, visits to St Gerard’s Monastery, the exclusive opening of the home of New Zealand cricket at the Basin Reserve, and an exhibition of the history of the Wellington Town Hall.

With work underway on a major upgrade of the Town Hall, it was an opportune time to celebrate its history with a display including videos, photos of events, ceremonies, performances, meetings, plus original plans and specs, and six of the organ pipes exhibited in all their glory.

The exhibition will be on display at the Council’s very own secret treasure, City Archives, and Team Leader Adrian Humphris says this is a good opportunity to reveal all the archives have on offer.

"It’s been an exciting project for our team pulling together this exhibition, demonstrating the rich and diverse history of the Town Hall - especially as we now look towards its future.

"There have been many highlights, including being the site for the inaugural New Zealand Symphony Orchestra performance over 70 years ago, and venue for performances by Dame Malvina Major, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones.

"The Town Hall organ is a star in itself, being one of the few authentic Edwardian pipe organs in the world. It’s been restored and is carefully stored until it can be returned to its rightful home in 2021," says Adrian Humphris.

There will be more than 20 events featured throughout Wellington Heritage week, many of which are free or koha. Visit wellingtoncityheritageweek.co.nz to see the full list of events, and get in early as some events require pre-booking as space is limited.