Recycle and save waste in Napier

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 11:28

If it is time for a spring clean and de-clutter at your place, why not do something nice for the community at the same time?

Keep Napier Beautiful Recycling Day 2017 is on from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday 4 November, on the Freyberg Avenue side of Anderson Park. It is free to drop off unwanted items, and you may also buy any items which catch your eye. The money collected goes towards grants of up to $500 for community groups or organisations’ beautification projects.

Only certain items will be accepted however, so make sure you only bring the following: furniture, whiteware, toys, tools, clothing, books, reusable timber, paper, cardboard, plant pots, punnets, bottles, jars, framed windows, metals, and household appliances, in working order.

"It’s a great way to get rid of things you may not use or want anymore, but someone else could use. It also diverts unnecessary waste from the Omarunui landfill," says Keep Napier Beautiful chairperson, Councillor Maxine Boag.

Recycling Day is organised by the Keep Napier Beautiful committee, all volunteers, who are assisted by City of Napier cadets, Napier City Council staff, and the Taradale Lions Club. Besides selling sausages the Lions will assist other Keep Napier Beautiful volunteers with collecting money for the donated items.

Only items dropped off on the day will be accepted. Site marshals are allowed to ask for a more generous donation before allowing someone to take an item of a clearly higher value, Site marshals have the right to refuse to accept material that is not recyclable or reusable.