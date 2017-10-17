Auckland Transport launches Safer Communities future programme

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 11:32

Over the next three years Auckland Transport will be working with communities around Papakura, Mt Roskill and Mangere Bridge on ways to make the areas better and safer for walking.

The three communities were selected for the programme through a thorough investigation process. AT looked at a range of factors including pedestrian crash rates and the amount of current good crossing facilities in communities around Auckland.

Between now and the end of the year AT will be talking to people in each of the communities where people may have concerns about walking.

The aim is to understand the opportunities available to create an environment where more people want to walk for their daily journeys. AT is also working with community groups and other stakeholders like Police to help establish the issues and opportunities.

Next year AT will go back to each community with a set of designs based on their feedback to make physical changes like introducing new crossings and physical changes to the road to slow traffic and make it safer to walk.

AT will seek funding from the NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Council, with construction and physical changes set to take place in 2019/20.

Auckland Transport’s Manager for Walking, Cycling and Road Safety Kathryn King says she is looking forward to the part local people will play in making the changes that will best serve them.

"As with all projects, we have to work within a set budget but starting from what the community tells us will mean that every dollar will go into designing and building changes around roads that will make a real difference to people.

"In recent years Auckland has become a more challenging place for people getting around on foot and these types of programmes seek to address that. People have the right to a safe walking environment and we hope that we can help to create that in these communities. Another great outcome of a more walkable community is the health benefits for people of being more active," she says.

"It was a difficult task to narrow it down to only three communities when we had a long list of local places that need this kind of investigation and attention. We have chosen areas that have not had recent upgrades and where there are no current plans for other work that would mean these changes could be made.

"I encourage people living in each of the three communities to let us know, as specifically as possible, about the danger spots for them and their vision for safer walking in their community."

People can get involved in the process through an online survey or attending an event where they can give face to face feedback. All of the details for each of the three communities are at at.govt.nz/safercommunities

Through this programme, Auckland Transport, the NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Council plan to invest around $16.5 million over three years.