Canterbury drivers: Safety first this long weekend

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 12:20

For many of us, a long weekend is around the corner and Canterbury Police will again be running Operation Drive Safe.

It means we will have an additional focus on reducing crashes which cause serious injury and fatalities - the worst possible outcome for any family.

Operation Drive Safe will run from tomorrow, ahead of this Labour Day weekend, on 18, 19 and 20 October.

If you’re travelling in or through Canterbury District, please pause and take onboard this advice to help you arrive safely at your destination.

Ensure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt or the appropriate restraint.

Focus on your driving and identify potential hazards early.

Don’t drive after drinking.

Observe the speed limits.

Drive to the conditions.

Share the driving, take regular breaks and drive alert.

As well as stopping drivers who speed, we might also be stopping you at checkpoints, where Police staff will share road safety messages and promotional material on safer driving.