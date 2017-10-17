Assault of teen in Flaxmere - police encourage witnesses to come forward

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 13:55

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted in Flaxmere early on Sunday morning.

The young man was assaulted on a playground off Scott Drive at around 2.15am.

Prior to the assault, he had been at a party, and had recently left. Shortly after, neighbours and guests at the party heard noises from the playground and went to investigate.

At the playground, witnesses saw three people standing over the victim who was on the ground injured, but the three quickly left the scene.

The victim was then found by party-goers in the playground and the ambulance was called.

The boy is currently in Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

Anyone who saw the assault or was in the area at the time is being urged to contact Hastings Police on 06 873 0500 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.