More communities taking fight to predators

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 15:00

Fourteen more communities have joined Kiwibank and Predator Free New Zealand Trust in the fight to protect New Zealand’s precious native wildlife.

The Kiwibank Predator Free Communities initiative sees selected communities receive subsidised humane trapping equipment and support to set up community backyard trapping programmes. PFNZ provides help, advice and access to best-practice methods.

The 14 new additions mean there are now 24 organised, motivated and well-equipped groups taking the fight to predators in communities in all parts of New Zealand, from town and city suburbs and rural fringes to isolated settlements and beach retreats.

Kiwibank’s Regan Savage says ridding New Zealand of predators is the country’s biggest conservation battle.

"We’ve got the highest rate of threatened native species in the world. That’s solely down to the devastating impact of predators, so this is a battle we can, and must, win. The way we’ll do that is by getting more people involved at the community level to help out on the frontline.

"Kiwibank’s nationwide reach means we can help give these communities the support, knowledge and equipment they need to wipe out predators, quite literally, in their own backyards and make them predator-free.

"Having 14 more communities up and running alongside the 10 that were established last year means we’re making a huge difference."

The long-term goal of the initiative is to put a trap in every fifth backyard in towns, suburbs and neighbourhoods and make entire communities predator-free.

"It’s an ambitious goal but, with every community that joins the campaign, it’s becoming more and more achievable," says PFNZ’s Jessi Morgan. "Whole communities are already seeing the benefits, with native species returning and the dawn chorus in full voice again."

2017 Kiwibank Predator Free Communities:

Acacia Bay, Taupo

Kuaotuna Village, Coromandel

Little Bay, Coromandel

Mt Cook and Newtown, Wellington

Omaha Beach, Auckland

Newlands, Paparangi and Woodridge, Wellington

Palm Beach, Waiheke Island

Ponsonby, Auckland

Rarangi, Marlborough

Russell, Bay of Islands

Waikanae Beach, Kapiti Coast