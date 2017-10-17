East Ward by-election postal vote in New Year

|
Hamilton City Council will hold a by-election in February 2018 for the East Ward seat left vacant by the passing of Councillor Philip Yeung.
Electoral law specifies that if a council vacancy is notified between late September and late November the resulting by-election is not to happen before mid-February, due to Christmas-New Year break and summer holidays.
Key dates for the East Ward by-election are:
Candidate nominations open - 9am, Friday 24 November 2017
Candidate nominations close - noon, Friday 22 December 2017
Postal voting period opens - 9am, Friday 26 January 2018
Election Day, close of voting - noon, Saturday 17 February 2018.
Further information will be available on the Hamilton City Council website in the next few days.
Potential candidates can direct their inquiries to elections@hcc.govt.nz.
