East Ward by-election postal vote in New Year

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 14:59

Hamilton City Council will hold a by-election in February 2018 for the East Ward seat left vacant by the passing of Councillor Philip Yeung.

Electoral law specifies that if a council vacancy is notified between late September and late November the resulting by-election is not to happen before mid-February, due to Christmas-New Year break and summer holidays.

Key dates for the East Ward by-election are:

Candidate nominations open - 9am, Friday 24 November 2017

Candidate nominations close - noon, Friday 22 December 2017

Postal voting period opens - 9am, Friday 26 January 2018

Election Day, close of voting - noon, Saturday 17 February 2018.

Further information will be available on the Hamilton City Council website in the next few days.

Potential candidates can direct their inquiries to elections@hcc.govt.nz.