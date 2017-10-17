Serious crash on State Highway 2 in Waihi

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 15:25

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 2, Waihi.

Police were called around 2:25pm following a crash between a car and a truck near Dean Crescent.

One of the drivers has died at the scene.

The other driver was not seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Diversions are being put in place down Waitawheta Road, which is between Paeroa and Waihi.

Access to Waihi is limited and motorists are asked to avoid travel if possible.

- Senior Sergeant David Raffan, Waikato District Command Centre.