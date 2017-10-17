Police seek Taiko Cribb

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 15:35

Police are seeking to locate Taiko Cribb, 20, from Stratford.

Cribb has warrants to arrest and we also want to speak to him in relation to a number of active theft investigations.

Cribb is driving a white Holden Barina, registration number TH2443.

Police believe that he is heading to Napier, but he also has contacts in New Plymouth, Opunake and Raetihi.

If you see Cribb, or have information which will help us locate him, please call Stratford Police on 06 765 8860.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.