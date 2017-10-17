Waihi man missing

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 17:15

A search is underway for a missing 46-year-old Waihi man.

Grant Ridley hasn’t been seen for the past three days.

Police are concerned because this is out of character.

His car has been found at his house.

He is 170cm tall and has brown hair styled into a mullet haircut.

Eight SAR teams are currently searching the Waihi area for him.

Anyone who has seen him or may have information that can help Police find Mr Ridley is being urged to contact Waihi Police on (07) 863 8179.