Man dies after fall from cliff in Mairangi Bay

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services this afternoon responded to an incident where a person had fallen from a cliff in Mairangi Bay, Auckland.
Sadly the person died as a result of the fall.
Police cannot provide any further details at this stage, while next of kin notifications take place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.