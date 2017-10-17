Selwyn Foundation asked to consider their ethical approach

Tuesday, 17 October, 2017 - 17:36

The Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand says that the Selwyn Foundations AGM at Holy Trinity Cathedral on Wednesday the 18th of October is the perfect opportunity for them to think about their commitment to an ethical and values based approach.

Yvette Taylor from Auckland Living Wage says "Garry Smith the Selwyn CEO says he is committed to a values based, and ethical approach to providing services but If his own workers can’t afford to feed their families, then it’s difficult to see where that approach actually is in practice."

While caregivers employed by Selwyn Foundation have recently seen their wages boosted significantly by the Equal Pay settlement between the government and the unions, this does not include laundry or cleaning staff, or the kitchen and catering staff at Selwyn Retirement Villages.

Yvette says "Selwyn like to market themselves as an institution that plays a role in the community and looks after the most vulnerable. Unfortunately that doesn’t extend to the people who they employ and who are having to work two jobs or use benefits to top up their pay."

The Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand, including residents of Selwyn retirement villages, and their relatives will be talking to attendees of the Selwyn AGM from 1pm on Wednesday at Holy Trinity Cathedral.