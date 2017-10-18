Serious crash in Flatbush, Auckland

|
Diversions are in place after a serious crash in Flatbush this morning involving a motorcycle.
Emergency services were notified at 5:48am of the crash on Stancombe Road, near Kestev Drive.
Local diversions are in place along Chapel Road and Erica Road.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
