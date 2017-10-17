Stolen police car located

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have located the police car that was stolen in Murupara earlier this evening.
The car was found abandoned on Gibbs Road a short time ago.
Enquiries will continue overnight to locate the offender.
Unless there are significant developments, no further updates are expected until after 7am tomorrow morning.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.