Name release of deceased in workplace incident in Welcome Bay

Police can now name the man who died in a workplace incident on Kaitemako Road, Welcome Bay on Monday 16 October.
He was Paul Joseph Rowberry, 63, from Papamoa.
Police’s thoughts are with Mr Rowberry’s loved ones at this difficult time.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the incident is ongoing.
