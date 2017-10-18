New carpark in Napier business district from next week

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 09:21

Napier City Council is opening a new carpark at 292 Hastings Street, in the Napier central business district.

Unlike the other paid parking areas, where there is still the option of using coins, here the Napier City Council is trialling payment by ParkMate only for this 18-space carpark. This will begin on Tuesday 24 October.