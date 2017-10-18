Fraud threatened industry

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 10:19

A former dairy industry scientist charged with fraud has been sentenced in the Auckland District Court today.

Trevor James Lock, has received a sentence of six years' imprisonment following a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) prosecution.

The former owner of Nubiotics Limited (Nubiotics) and Nu-Brands Limited (Nu-Brands) was found guilty of 18 Crimes Act charges and two SFO Act charges in September.

Through both Nubiotics and Nu-brands, Mr Lock entered into a number of contracts to supply dairy and honey products. He used customer deposits to fund personal or other business expenses and then failed to deliver on the contracts.

SFO Director, Julie Read said, "With callous disregard for the consequences of his actions, Mr Lock deceived his customers and their agents. He caused significant financial and reputational loss to his victims and in many cases personal suffering. By his deception, Mr Lock risked the reputation of an important New Zealand industry. His sentence also includes six months' imprisonment for providing false information to the Serious Fraud Office, which is itself a serious offence.