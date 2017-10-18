222,000 passengers cruise into New Zealand - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 10:31

New Zealand was visited by 222,000 unique cruise ship passengers in the year ended June 2017, Stats NZ said today. This was down 7 percent from the June 2016 year, but was 14 percent higher than the June 2015 year. The drop from 2016 partly reflected fewer ships being available for voyages.

"Three-quarters of passengers were aged between 50 and 80 years," population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said. "For every 100 male passengers, there were 121 female passengers."

For the first time, official cruise ship statistics that show the number and characteristics of cruise ship passengers in New Zealand are being published. These complement the monthly international travel and migration statistics published by Stats NZ.

"Most cruise ship passengers do not complete border clearance in New Zealand, so are not always recognised in official statistics," Mr Dolan said.

"In collaboration with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the New Zealand Cruise Association, and Customs NZ, we are now able to measure this increasingly important tourism subsector."

Auckland was the most-visited region for cruise ship passengers in the June 2017 year, with 4 of every 5 passengers visiting Auckland. Roughly 3 of every 4 passengers visited Fiordland, Dunedin, and Wellington.

Half of all passengers were Australian citizens. United States citizens accounted for another 18 percent, United Kingdom citizens for 9 percent, and New Zealand citizens for 7 percent.

Cruise ship traveller statistics: June 2017 has more information. Spend statistics for cruise ship travellers will be published as part of the Tourism Satellite Account on 13 December 2017.