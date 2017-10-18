Work-related serious non-fatal injury rate below target - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 10:35

Provisional 2016 data showed the rate of work-related serious non-fatal injuries fell to 14.3 per 100,000 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs), Stats NZ said today. This was below the government’s 2020 target (14.5 injuries per 100,000 FTEs).

"This decline was largely driven by fewer serious non-fatal injuries in the manufacturing and construction sectors," government injury information manager Dan Oberhaus said.

Note: 2016 data is provisional; baseline is average for 2008-10

In 2012, the Government set a target to reduce work-related deaths and injuries by at least 25 percent by 2020, with an interim target of a 10 percent reduction by 2016. Progress is measured against baselines using these indicators:

- age-standardised rate of work-related fatal injuries

- age-standardised rate of work-related serious non-fatal injuries

- rate of work-related injuries resulting in more than a week away from work.

Fatalities

Fatalities are reported as a three-year moving average. Provisional data showed that for 2014-16, the average annual rate of work-related fatal injuries fell to 2.1 fatalities per 100,000 FTEs.

The latest data showed that the rate has been below the Government’s 2018-20 target since 2012-14.

Note: 2014-16 data is provisional; baseline is average for 2008-10 excluding fatalities from the 2010 Pike River Mine tragedy. This better captures the underlying trend for the purpose of setting a target. These fatalities are included in the rate data.

Time away from work

There was little change since 2014 in the rate of work-related injuries that resulted in more than a week away from work. This rate has been above the baseline since 2014.

Note: 2016 data is provisional; baseline is average for 2009-11