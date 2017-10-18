Labour Weekend closures for Hamilton City Libraries

|
Hamilton’s Chartwell Library will be closed for Labour Weekend (21-23 October) to allow for electrical work to be undertaken.
The library - part of the wider Hamilton City Libraries operation - requires a new electrical switchboard and the safest way for the work to be done is while it is closed.
Hamilton’s other public libraries (Glenview, St Andrews, Hillcrest, Dinsdale and the Pop-Up Central Library) will also be closed on Labour Day (23 October). Loan items can be returned to the drop-off bins at the suburban libraries on Labour Day.
All libraries will be open for business on Tuesday, 24 October.
