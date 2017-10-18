Community urged to report vandalism

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 11:03

Members of the public are being asked to report information about damage to road and traffic signs after a spate of vandalism in Taupō recently.

Nineteen road signs were knocked over and damaged beyond repair over the weekend, resulting in a hefty bill to replace them. Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said it would cost around $300 to replace each sign, meaning a bill of almost $6000.

"The sad fact is that this mindless vandalism by a few people will cost ratepayers a lot to fix, which is frustrating for the entire community. That is money that should be spent on things that benefit our district."

Mr Lewis said the damage of signs and other council infrastructure was an ongoing problem, and one that had potentially dangerous consequences.

"Damaged road signs are a huge safety risk, as drivers who are unfamiliar with our roads may miss stop or give way signs at intersections, especially at night. This could potentially cause a serious accident, which is what vandals really need to think about before their senseless destruction of important infrastructure in our community."

Anyone who sees anyone damaging road signs or has any information about damage to council property should call police on 07 378 6060. To report a damaged sign, please contact council on 0800 ASK TDC (0800 275832).