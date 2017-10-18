Dive Squad resumes search for missing boatie in Haast

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 11:50

This morning the Police National Dive Squad have returned to the Wendy J wreckage, near Smooth Water Bay, Haast, to search for missing fisherman Kieran Lynch who has not been seen since 14 September, 2017.

Now weather conditions have improved, it is hoped they will be able to dive the unexplored stern portion of the wreck that was previously inaccessible. The divers will be attempting to locate Mr Lynch, as well as conducting an examination of the vessel.

It is expected this will take some time, as the wreck is resting at a depth of about 25m. We are continuing to provide support to the families affected by this awful tragedy, and we are hopeful that we can find Mr Lynch and return him to his family.

- Sergeant Matt Tailby, Greymouth Police.