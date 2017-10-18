Serious crash in Papakura

|
Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash on Mill Road in Papakura after two vehicles are believed to have collided just before 11am.
Two people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Police have closed Mill Road between Fernag Street and Walters Road. It is not expected to reopen for at least two hours. Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.
- Senior Sergeant Amber Stobie, Counties Manukau Police.
