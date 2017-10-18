Name release - Whatuwhiwhi beach incident

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 12:01

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died on Sunday 15 October, 2017 at Whatuwhiwhi beach.

He was 61-year-old Gyuhyeok Park of Karikari. Police extend their sympathies to Mr Park’s family and friends.

- Constable David Reynolds, Northland Police.