Powhiri for Te Reo champions at Massey

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 12:25

MÄori broadcaster Scotty Morrison has been appointed Professor of Te Reo MÄori at Massey University in recognition of his outstanding scholarship and leadership in Te Reo MÄori over many years.

Mr Morrison and his wife Stacey have joined Massey University and were welcomed with a pÅwhiri on the ManawatÅ« campus this week at Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi.

Both Professor Morrison, Te Arawa, and Mrs Morrison, NgÄi Tahu, Te Arawa, are prominent television and radio presenters who have forged impressive careers in the media spanning more than two decades. They have also been closely involved in a number of significant te reo MÄori revitalisation initiatives and promoting the growth and capacity of te reo MÄori speakers.

The couple will be advising on strategies and innovative teaching techniques for learning te reo MÄori in the digital age, tailored to a wide range of real world contexts - from the home and community contexts to the classroom, as well as for business and organisational settings, says Professor Morrison. The focus for effective te reo teaching in the future needs to be on useful, applicable and relevant conversational language so that learners become engaged and motivated from the outset, he says.

A former lecturer at Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi and well-known te reo news presenter on Te Karere and Marae Investigates, Professor Morrison says his appointment is "a huge honour" and an opportunity "to help the university move into the future".

Head of Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, Professor Meihana Durie, says the couple’s dual appointment is the start of a new phase of advancement for the school. The title of Professor recognises Mr Morrison’s substantial commitment and longstanding leadership in te reo and is also recognition of the calibre of those leaders who have mentored him, he says.

Mrs Morrison, a national television presenter, broadcaster and media commentator, joins Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi as a te reo MÄori consultant and will also support the development of new programmes within the School.

Professor Durie says; "Stacey is astutely attuned and abundantly aware of the aspirations and apprehensions that many whÄnau and communities share around the acquisition of te reo MÄori. This critical awareness will not only help to inform the advancement of our reo offerings but will also elevate the responsiveness of our kaupapa in relation to evolving dynamics of knowledge acquisition in Aotearoa."

The couple attended the powhiri accompanied by their son, Hawaiiki, and daughters Kurawaka and Maiana.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas addressed the pÅwhiri with a speech partially in te reo MÄori. A relatively new and enthusiastic te reo student who has never learned another language before now, she says she wants to demonstrate that; "if I can do it, anyone can do it".

The future for a Treaty-led university

Professor Thomas said (in English) that the appointment of Stacey and Scotty Morrison, and the declaration that the Massey is a Treaty-led university, reflected a "moment in time at Massey University where I think we are on the cusp of something great."

"This is the future of our country, and Massey University - in taking that bold, brave and sometimes terrifying leap into being a Te Tiriti-led university - is leading the way nationally."

The pair will be based at Massey’s Albany campus in Auckland and will form part of a team of Te Reo MÄori academics in Palmerston North and Wellington who will be leading Te Reo MÄori delivery across all three Massey Campuses from 2018.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley says; "The arrival of Scotty and Stacey Morrison signals Massey University’s commitment to supporting and encouraging Te Reo in a digital age. It is wonderful to welcome such staff."

The couple are "extremely important additions to boosting the University’s capability and community outreach," he says.

The couple have just published their first co-authored book entitled MÄori At Home and will continue their media roles when they start with Massey.

Find out more about MÄori Studies courses at Massey - http://www.massey.ac.nz/massey/learning/departments/school-of-maori-art-knowledge-and-education/study/courses.cfm