Water safety focus for Safer Napier

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 14:01

Do you know what to do to keep yourself and others safe in and around water?

Swim between the flags and ‘slip, slop, slap and wrap’ are two of the most wellknown safety messages. The Celebrate Safer Napier’s "We’re Water Safe" event on Saturday 28 October is

about reinforcing those messages, and more safety tips, while having fun at the same time.

Special guests this year is the national police dive squad, from Wellington.

We’re Water Safe will be held between 10am and 1pm at the Hardinge Road end of Perfume Point, Ahuriri. It is the further development of a water safety initiative from last summer, which resulted in a safe swimming campaign including an informative guide/brochure for locals and visitors available from the Napier i-SITE, accommodation providers and Napier City Council.

Harbourmaster Martin Moore says the wearing of lifejackets, and the need to have two forms of communication in a waterproof bag or container while out on the water are "absolute musts".

"We’re an island nation, surrounded by water so it’s important we stick to some basics that will help us survive in an emergency situation. Children really get the message, and most adults are pretty good about wearing lifejackets now. However some people still don’t see the risk, even though 60% of fatalities were due to people not wearing lifejackets- just think of the tragedy at the Kaipara Bar last year."

There will be plenty of spot prizes, plus a bouncy castle, face painting, and photo booth for the kids to enjoy.

Safer Napier is also working with the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and Salvation Army, which will be promoting the new healthy "Choice As" sausage sizzle.

Complementing this healthy promotion, free drinking water will be available. People can fill their own bottle, plus we will have recyclable cups. Vendors at the event will not be selling sugar sweetened drinks.

The Breeze Hawke’s Bay breakfast show host Martin Good, one of Safer Napier’s family violence Bystanders campaign ambassadors, will MC the event, which is weather dependent. Please listen to The Breeze Hawke’s Bay for updates, or check Council’s Facebook page for any cancellation on the day.

Safer Napier is an awardwinning programme, an accredited International Safe Community with more than 40 agencies, organisations and groups working together and taking a coordinated approach to improve community safety in Napier.

Napier City Council is responsible for coordinating the programme, and Napier Mayor Bill Dalton is its ambassador.

Safer Napier’s lead organisations include Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Police, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, Napier City Business Inc, NZ Red Cross, Roopu A Iwi Trust, Te Kupenga Hauora-Ahuriri, Te Puni Kokiri, Housing NZ, Ministry of Social Development, and Road Safe Hawke’s Bay.