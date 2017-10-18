Waste Management Minimisation Plan open for public consultation

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 14:38

The draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP) for 2017 - 2023 has now been accepted by Tararua District Council for consultation.

The first WMMP was adopted by Council in 2011, and its review is required every six years under the Waste Management Act 2008 (WMA). This requires councils to assess their current solid waste services and the volume of waste going to landfills, against the goal of reducing waste to landfills from each resident.

The proposed WMMP aims to ensure Council’s solid waste related activities are effective, efficient, accessible and affordable, while reducing household and commercial waste to landfill.

The Vision for 2023 has changed from that adopted for the WMMP 2011, with the aspirational ‘zero waste’ goal now replaced with the more realistic and achievable goal of ‘reducing waste’.

Many goals of the current WMMP 2011 have been achieved, with significant reductions of waste to landfill since the main landfills in Dannevirke and Pahiatua were closed. Next year Eketahuna Landfill will also close, and it is proposed the Pongaroa Landfill will shut in 2021/22. Both will be replaced by small local transfer stations.

Although recycling tonnages are increasing, there has been a corresponding drop in kerbside recycling as residents are increasingly using the transfer stations ‘drop off’ facilities.

Council is now proposing to cut back its kerbside recycling collection later next year from weekly to fortnightly to match this drop in usage.

With Eketahuna Landfill closing Council is considering alternative options for glass, which until now has been used as capping cover at Eketahuna.

Options include trucking glass to Auckland to be remade into new bottles or finding a local business to reuse it. If taken to Auckland there would be no additional cost in rates as transport costs would be covered by payment for the glass.

Council is now focusing on additional education and initiatives that will encourage people to minimise their waste and increase recycling.

These initiatives include funding an annual E-Waste free drop-off day at transfer stations, and subsidising composting bins and worm farm kits to reduce organic waste in household refuse.

Funding for these initiatives would come from the Waste Minimisation Levy Fund from the Ministry for the Environment, so will not increase rates.

The draft WMMP is subject to public consultation before Council adopts the final plan in December.