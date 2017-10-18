12 arrests following operation in Central District

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 15:26

Central Police have today finalised a 10 month-long operation in Manawatu, executing multiple search warrants and arresting 12 people today, with more expected.

The investigation was launched after Police identified that a small number of individuals based in Feilding were contributing to a disproportionate amount of criminal activity in the wider Manawatu area.

Operation Crust was an innovative approach to a problem, aimed at preventing future harm in the community allegedly inflicted by these individuals and their associates.

Feilding is a close-knit and supportive community and the impact of this operation will be felt across the Manawatu.

The individuals collectively face a wide range of charges from the possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession of firearms and stolen property, to money laundering and burglary.

A process to restrain assets identified as a result of the investigation is also underway.

The alleged offenders, covering a full spectrum of age groups, are due to appear in Palmerston North and Wanganui District Courts today and tomorrow.

Police have also identified other persons of interest arising from the investigation and further work will continue regarding these individuals.

Police Liaison Officers will be working with the families of those involved moving forward.

Policing is a whole-community approach and we would like to acknowledge the support from other members of the public who have assisted us and reported suspicious behaviour.

Police staff have worked relentlessly on this operation, using a unique approach to end a cycle of reoffending.

As well as reducing reoffending, Police aims to reduce serious crime victimisations by 10,000 by 2021.

This operation serves as a reminder of the ambitious targets Police has set and intends to achieve.

Anyone with information regards criminal activity in their area is encouraged to contact their local Police or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Inspector Ross McKay, Field Crime Manager for Central District.