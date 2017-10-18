Safety in the spotlight at Wellness and Safety Pop-Up Hub

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 16:15

Safety in and around your home will be the focus of an exciting event in Porirua’s city centre next week.

The Wellness and Safety Pop-Up Hub features demonstrations and activities from more than a dozen organisations with the chance to take part in interactive experiences, get advice and win prizes.

It’s on in Cobham Court on Wednesday 25 October from 11am - 4pm and Thursday 26 October from 3pm - 8pm, with the Thursday event coinciding with Porirua’s monthly night market.

Porirua City Council’s Road Safety Coordinator Mike George will be on hand with his interactive seatbelt crash sled - showing how much difference a seatbelt makes in a crash.

"People can jump on and experience what it feels like to be in a slow speed crash with a seatbelt on - it’s a real eye opener and shows how crucial it is to buckle up," Mr George said.

The Fire Service will run a series of kitchen fire demonstrations to show how quickly fire can spread and what it takes to put it out. You can also try the virtual reality ‘Escape My House’ experience.

Plunket will be available to check your child’s car seat is properly installed and to give advice, plus there will be free helmets and safety vests up for grabs, to make sure young children are safe riding bikes.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office will also be there with great advice about getting your home ready for an emergency.

Other organisations taking part include the Well Homes healthy housing programme, Cancer Society, Compass Health, Housing New Zealand and Ora Toa.