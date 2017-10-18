Community input called for village gateway designs

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 16:41

Palmerston North City Council is calling on residents to bring their ideas and enthusiasm to community workshops about the creation of village gateways, being held through the end of October to early November.

Village gateways are to be created at the entrances to Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe, Linton and Longburn.

"The resulting installations will really come from each of these communities defining their identity and values, says Murray Phillips, PNCC Horticultural Engineer. "How a community describes itself and sees itself reflected in artwork or city infrastructure is important."

Village residents and the wider community are encouraged to attend community workshops.

Council will present concept designs in a second round of community meetings, to be held at the end of January 2018.

Community workshops will be held at:

- Ashhurst - Ashhurst Village Valley Centre

Tuesday 24 October 7pm

- Bunnythorpe - Bunnythorpe Primary School

Wednesday 25 October 7pm

- Longburn - Longburn Primary School

Wednesday 1 November 7pm

- Linton - Linton Community Centre

Thursday 2 November 7pm