Search for missing fisherman expected to continue tomorrow

Divers searching for missing fisherman Kieran Lynch have finished searching for the day.
The search is expected to continue tomorrow, as long as weather conditions in the area remain favourable.
Mr Lynch has not been seen since the Wendy J sank near Smooth Water Bay, Haast, on 14 September 2017.
