Appeal for sightings of missing Pahiatua woman

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 21:35

Pahiatua Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or had contact with Elizabeth Udy since she was reported missing on 11 October 2017.

Elizabeth, or Lizzie as she is known, was last seen at approximately 3am on Wednesday 11 October in Pahiatua township.

Police believe Lizzie may have made her way to the Managatainoka River by the Pahiatua Town Bridge. It is possible Lizzie may have entered the river on the boundaries of Pahiatua.

Despite a week of land and water searches, police have been unable to locate any sign of Lizzie or information concerning Lizzie’s current whereabouts.

Lizzie has not made contact with any of her friends or family and her bank and phone accounts remain unused.

Police do not believe Lizzie has access to a vehicle. We believe that if she has left Pahiatua she would have done so on foot, and would have to have been uplifted by someone to travel any great distance.

Lizzie is 45 years old and described as Caucasian, of slim build, and about 155cm tall. She was wearing a nightgown when last seen.

If you have seen Lizzie, or have information which might help us locate her, please contact your nearest police station.

Police are also requesting that Pahiatua residents check their properties and surrounding areas, and remain alert to the fact Lizzie is missing from the area.