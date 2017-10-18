Player from Auckland wins $1 million

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017 - 20:47

A Lotto player from Auckland will have a new-found freedom after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Botany in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won Draw, the $700,000 jackpot was shared by 93 players who each take home $8099. The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Thursday.



