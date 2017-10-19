Celebrating our 2017 VNZMA Best Maori Artist finalists

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 08:46

It’s been another phenomenal year for MÄori music with a diverse line-up of musicians lined-up for Te MÄngai PÄho Best MaÌori Artist at the 2017 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. With the support of Te Puni KÅkiri and Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori the Te MÄngai PÄho Best MÄori Artist Tui acknowledges our artists who make music reflecting a unique MÄori identity.

TEEKS, Maisey Rika and Alien Weaponry represent this year’s finalists who will be honoured at Spark Arena on 16 November.

In 2011 TEEKS (NgÄpuhi, NgÄiterangi, NgÄti Ranginui), won Best Vocalist at Smokefree Pacifica Beats before participating in the late Dr Hirini Melbourne’s MÄori artist development initiative Pao Pao Pao. This led to recording time in both New York and Aotearoa where he recorded his debut release The Grapefruit Skies EP, which reached #10 on the Official NZ Top 40 Albums Chart.

Alongside being a finalist for the Te MÄngai PÄho Best MaÌori Artist, he’s also in the running for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Best Soul/RnB Artist at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

It’s also been an impressive year for Te Reo songbird Maisey Rika (NgÄti Awa, Tuhoe, Te Arawa, Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui).

Maisey first became a finalist for the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards in 1998 and won her first Tui in 2013 for her album Whitiora. In November 2016 she released Tira, a collection of 10 carefully selected waiata kirihimete, waiata kapa haka, waiata tira and waiata hÅu.

Maisey was celebrated at the recent Waiata MÄori Music Awards with four wins - Best Traditional MÄori Album, Best Female Solo Artist, Best Song by a MÄori Artist and the Best Songwriter Award. She was also a finalist for this year’s APRA Maioha award.

Brothers Lewis and Henry de Jong (NgÄti PikiÄo, NgÄti Raukawa) and Ethan Trembath are Alien Weaponry - the three-piece thrash metal band which rounds out the finalists for the Te MÄngai PÄho Best MaÌori Artist.

Many of their songs are in Te Reo MÄori, and they are the only band in have won both the Smokefree Rockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats (2016). They have also opened for fellow 2017 finalists Devilskin, and 16-time Tui winners Shihad.

The Waipu-based teens were recently honoured at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards where they won the prestigious Maioha Award for their single ‘Rautapu’, and they are currently preparing to play a selection of European dates in 2018 after signing with a Berlin-based music agency. The group are also planning to release their debut album early next year.

Recorded Music CEO Damian Vaughan says it’s great to see such diversity represented by this year’s Te MÄngai PÄho Best MaÌori Artist finalists.

"This year we have some of the most unique and exciting artists as finalists for the Te MÄngai PÄho Best MaÌori Artist. It’s a vibrant category that never fails to delight," says Vaughan.

The winner of the 2017 Te MÄngai PÄho Best MÄori Artist will be announced at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards which will be broadcast live on Three on 16 November at 8.30pm. Whether you’re on the red carpet or your couch at home, you’ll be able to watch some of New Zealand’s finest musical talent at the Music Awards.

