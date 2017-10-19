Arrest made in relation to supplying methamphetamine and cannabis

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 09:55

Following a search warrant executed earlier this week, Nelson Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to multiple drug dealing offences, including methamphetamine and cannabis.

The search warrant was carried out Tuesday afternoon at an address in Stoke.

The 37-year-old male appeared in the Nelson District Court yesterday, and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear in court on 2 November.

"Methamphetamine is highly addictive and causes a lot of harm in our community, not only to those who take it but also their family and friends," says Detective Sergeant Lex Bruning.

"We will target those who manufacture and supply it, to make sure they’re held accountable for their actions"

"We encourage anyone who may have information about drug manufacture or supply rings to get in touch with us"